"$1 gas rise could have been worse"

THE EDITOR: I have to admit that I am scared to see that ignorance has pervaded the environment with negativity to the point where our politicians are becoming more and more helpless. By the way, I have no political DNA.

As a former business manager, I feel sad that many people of TT are yet to understand that the country is facing huge economic trouble ahead, especially when the energy switch is completed to combat global warming, now a serious threat to mankind.

The Government did the right thing with a gasoline subsidy when energy prices soared and we had a refinery running, but this is no more.

The present reality is that the subsidy cannot be afforded and neither can the Government rape the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund forever because people want cheap gasoline to live in a fool’s paradise.

The country is not owned by the Government either, but us the people. The job of politicians is to manage the country properly and I admit that a part of the past can be faulted. We cannot live in the past forever, though; the past cannot be recalled and should be left in the past where it belongs.

Because the country is owned by the people, it is us who have to face and bear the rising costs, including everything imported these days, many of which are unnecessary.

The absorption of half the increase in imported fuels is a magnanimous gesture by the Minister of Finance and as good citizens we must try and understand the situation and support his effort, especially as there are little options now – and I daresay it could be worse.

Criticism I think is now the country’s biggest enemy. We must wake up to a fast changing reality and face facts otherwise there will be no future hope for all of us and our children. Start inventing, investing and working hard now, TT. Rise to your independence, it is the only way out of the global mess.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade