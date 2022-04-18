Venezuelan shot in Aranguez

A Venezuelan man was shot in the leg on Sunday morning.

Police said Edwardo David Cedeno Lopez, 25, was at his John Dulam Street, Aranguez apartment when he heard a woman he knows calling him from outside.

As he opened the door and invited the woman inside, residents reported hearing several gunshots.

By the time Barataria CID and North Eastern Division Task Force arrived on the scene, Lopez had already been taken for medical treatment by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.