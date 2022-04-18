Trinidad and Tobago medal count rises on Day 2 of Carifta Games

In the Under-20 girls’ 100m final, TT's Shaniqua Bascombe (right) placed third in 11.57 seconds, on day two at the 2022 Carifta Games, in Jamaica, on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

TT added five more medals, including three in the relay events, on the second day of the 2022 Carifta Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday.

TT snatched one silver medal and four bronze medals on day two.

TT now have a total of 15 medals – two gold, five silver and eight bronze.

The 4x100m relay races brought an exciting finish to proceedings on day two of the three-day meet.

In the girls Under-17 4x100m final, despite poor baton exchanges TT finished third in 48.19 seconds to earn this country’s first relay medal at the 2022 games.

Jamaica cruised to victory in 45.38 and Bahamas took silver in 47.13.

In the boys Under-17 4x100m finals, TT had better baton exchanges and pulled off a silver medal in 42.77.

Jamaica bagged gold in 41.74 and Cayman Islands took third spot in 43.40.

TT grabbed yet another bronze in the girls Under-20 4x100m event. TT finished in 46.12 and Bermuda were just behind in 46.13.

Jamaica continued their dominance winning gold in a world record time of 42.58 and Barbados were second in 45.36.

It was a disappointing race for the TT boys Under-20 4x100m team as the quartet ended eighth in 44.90.

Jamaica completed a sweep of the 4x100m relay events with victory in 39.15. The Bahamas grabbed their second 4x100m silver on the day with a 40.41-second clocking and Cayman Islands picked up a second bronze in 40.72.

Earlier in the day, Natasha Fox grabbed TT’s first medal on day two in the girls Under-20 400m hurdles.

Fox stopped the clock in 1:02.35 to earn bronze.

Safhia Hinds of Jamaica took gold in 58.96 seconds and her countrywoman Shackelia Green was right behind in 59.77.

Gianna Paul of TT landed third spot in the Girls Under-20 heptathlon event. Paul ended with 4,245 points after seven events.

Tenique Vincent of TT was also in the field finishing fifth after amassing 4,010 points.

Jamaican Shania Myers comfortably won gold with 5,006 points and A’Keela McMaster of British Virgin Islands was just ahead of Paul with 4,246 points.

In the girls Under-17 400m hurdles final featuring four athletes, TT’s Jenna-Marie Thomas was fourth in 1:05.88.

In the boys Under-17 high jump final, TT’s Jaidi James was fifth. He got over the bar at the 1.85m mark but did not advance further.

Janae De Gannes missed out on a medal finishing fourth in the girls Under-17 long jump.

De Gannes’s best effort was 5.56m on her first attempt.

Dorian Charles did not complete the finals of the boys Under-20 400m hurdles.

After press time on Saturday, Andrew Steele of TT took silver in the boys Under-17 long jump.

His fourth attempt landed him the silver as he leapt 6.61 metres. Andrew Stone of Cayman Islands won gold with a 6.76m effort and Euan Young of Jamaica snatched bronze with a 6.60m performance.

Jaden James grabbed another bronze medal for TT in the boys Under-20 discus.

James was out of medal contention before his final throw. On his sixth and last attempt, he threw 52.28m to grab the third spot.

Jamaican Kobe Lawrence was a comfortable winner with a 60.77m showing and his countryman Christopher Young was second after disturbing the grass at 54.30m.

In the girls 100m Under-20 final, Shaniqua Bascombe copped bronze in a time of 11.57 seconds. She finished behind Jamaican twin sisters Tina Clayton (11.22) and Tia Clayton (11.30).

Kaiyan Morris of TT snatched bronze in 49.01 seconds in the boys Under-17 400m final. The Jamaican pair of Marchino Rose (48.41) and Tajh-Marques White (48.82) grabbed gold and silver respectively.

TT ended day one with ten medals – two gold, four silver and four bronze.

Monday will be the third and final day of the meet.