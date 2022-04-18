Too close to call for Champagne Stakes

IT MAY be too close to call for the Champagne Stakes on Monday, in one of two feature races at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima as the Arima Race Club (ARC) stages its Race Day Seven, of the 2022 season.

In this nine-horse field, for three-year-olds and over, it will be a toss-up between the in-form Stroke of Luck, the consistent Just Exhale, Wise Guy, Marvel Vigor and Cool Cat.

However, one cannot write off the other entrants in this 1,600-metre race, which will be contested on the turf track – Khaleesi, Memories, Coup D’Etat and Super Bird.

This will be the sixth race on Monday, but the fifth race will also be eagerly-anticipated – the Royal Colours Classic, for native-bred three-year-olds.

The field for this 1,350-metre race includes Princess Aruna, Soca Harmony, Empress Hassan, Alpha Centauri, Top of the Game, Crown Prince and Blue Agave.

There will be four races which will be contested on the turf track. Post-time on Monday will be 12.45 pm.