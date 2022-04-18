Sinanan, CAL: No need for extra flights, sailings for rest of Easter weekend

Caribbean Airlines Ltd plane - File photo

THERE is no need for additional flights or sailings to deal with the large numbers of people travelling from Trinidad to Tobago to spend the long Easter weekend.

This was the opinion on Sunday by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL).

On Saturday, the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association reported that nearly all of the hotels, villas and guesthouses on the island were fully booked for the Easter weekend.

While CAL does not fall under his remit, Sinanan said he has been advised by the Port Authority there is more than ample capacity on the seabridge to transport people from Trinidad to Tobago and back over the Easter weekend. The Finance Ministry is CAL's line ministry.

"What I can say in terms of the seabridge, we have several sailings (of vessels) and they are all not up to full capacity. We have some extra space."

Sinanan said if people still wanting to travel to Tobago for Easter are experiencing difficulty in flying there, they can go to the Port of Spain port and arrange to travel by sea.

"All of the vessels are operating."

In a statement on April 6, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTITC) said additional sailings of the APT James, APT Buccoo Reef and Galleons Passage were scheduled to satisfy the peak travel demand to Tobago, associated wih the Easter holiday period. Passengers were reminded to ensure they check-in at the Port of Spain port, two hours before the scheduled sailing time, "to ensure that the vessels maintain the sailing schedule.

Departure times of the vessels from Trinidad to Tobago varied between 6.30 am, 8.30 am, 8 am, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 am. The departure times from Tobago to Trinidad varied between 6.30 am, 2 pm and 4 pm.

TTITC said the Buccoo Reef’s statutory maintenance programme has been rescheduled to begin on Wednesday. The APT James and Galleons Passage will continue their operations on the seabridge when the Buccoo Reef is withdrawn from service.

In a statement issued in response to questions from Newsday, CAL there was no need to increase the number of flights on the airbridge over the Easter period.

"The airbridge continues to operate smoothly with the current schedule."

CAL currently operates 12 daily flights between Trinidad and Tobago.