Queen's Baton arrives in TT

THE Queen’s Baton arrived in TT, on Sunday.

The Queen’s Baton relay is held around the world in the build up to the Commonwealth Games.

This year’s Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.

The baton is expected to travel around Trinidad on Wednesday and on Thursday in Tobago.

The Queen’s Baton will visit 72 nations and territories before the games begin.

The relay started on October 7, 2021.