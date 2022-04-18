No arrests yet in soldier’s Good Friday murder in San Fernando

File photo.

NO one has yet been arrested for the murder of army corporal Junior Chase on Good Friday.

Chase, 35, was shot dead at the corner of Lawrence and Cipero Streets in San Fernando while he and his girlfriend Crystal Moore, 25, were buying food.

On Saturday, police dismissed social media posts which claimed a suspect in Chase's murder had surrendered to them. On Sunday, police said no arrests have been made.

This was confirmed on Sunday by Chase’s relatives speaking on condition of anonymity.

Chase, Moore and her two children from a previous relationship lived in a small apartment on the same property with Chase’s father Leroy Chase in Pepper Village, Fyzabad. The couple had been together for almost a year. Leroy said Junior was divorced and had three children.

Chase's relatives said Moore and her children left Pepper Village since Saturday and they do not know where they went.

In an interview at his home in Pepper Village, Fyzabad, Leroy reflected on how Junior died on the same day that his father William (93) died eight years ago.

Chase and Moore were buying food when the incident happened.

Leroy said someone close to Moore, who was known to the police, allegedly had an altercation with her while they were buying food. He did not know whether Junior tried to intervene to stop the argument.

According to Leroy, "While the altercation was going on, I understand that one of the guy's friends started shooting."

He said Junior had a licensed firearm on him.

"Apparently, he did not get much chance to use it because he was trying to protect the girl."

Leroy said he was told Junior was shot twice in his head and once in his back.

Police also said no one has been arrested in relation to the killing of watchman Sean Darsoo at his job site in San Fernando on Saturday. . Darsoo lived at Fairfield, Princes Town.

Police investigations into both matters are ongoing.