Cyclist Akil Campbell reigns supreme at Easter Grand Prix

Akil Campbell (PSL) added four more gold and one silver medal to his 2022 Easter International Cycling Grand Prix tally when action climaxed at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday.

Campbell extended his dominance of the elite one category as he topped the field in the men’s elimination race, two, four and eight-lap events. His only silver on the night saw him finish behind Vincente Martinez (The Braves) in the final event; a 30-lap invitational.

After three nights of intense racing, Campbell rode away with 11 gold and two silver medals, and was adjudged the most outstanding elite one cyclist.

In Sunday’s elimination, he beat to the line veteran roadster Adam Alexander (Raiders), Tariq Woods (Evolution) and Zion Pulido (Rigtech) respectively. In the two-laps, he won ahead of Pulido, Alexander and Jymes Bridges (DPS) in that order.

Later on, he won the eight-lap event as Woods, Alexander and Bridges rounded off the top-four finishers respectively. And in the four-lap, silver went to Bridges, bronze Woods and fourth place Pulido.

Martinez however, bettered Campbell, Alexander and Woods in the feature event. The Braves’ rider also won gold in the masters 40+ two and four-lap events.

Also winning triple gold on the final night was Rigtech’s D’Angelo Harris, who topped the field in the elite two elimination, two and four-lap events.

Bagging double-gold was returning roadster Southclaine’s Dariel Periera (elite three three and four-laps), DPS’ Jarel Mohammed (junior men elimination and seven-lap) and Hummingbirds’ Marlon Joseph (masters’ 50+ two and four-lap).

In the women’s division, Phoebe Sandy continued her dominant run of form on the local circuit by pedalling to gold in the junior elimination – ahead of Alexia Wilson (AWCC) – and the open race – in front of Adrianna Seyjagat (AWCC) and Kanika Paul-Payne (PSL) respectively.

Additionally, after three days of competition, Rigtech Sonics was adjudged as the most outstanding club.

On Monday, TT Cycling Federation racing secretary Claire Orr sent out a statement thanking “all clubs, cyclists supporters, and well-wishers for their support in making this event a most memorable and successful one.”

Most Outstanding Easter Grand Prix Cyclists

Male – Taariq Guevara (U9/Vapour Wake); Tyler La Foucade (U11/Hummingbird); Adeoise Lewis (U13/Vapour Wake); Javon Ramroop (Juvenile/Evolution); Raul Garcia (Junior/Madonna); Kafele Desormeaux (Tinymite/AWCC); Akil Campbell (Elite/PSL); D’Angelo Harris (Elite II/Rigtech); Dariel Periera (Elite III/Southclaine); Vincente Martinez (Masters 40-49/The Braves); Marlon Joseph (Masters 50-59/Hummingbird); Joel Browne (Masters 60-69/AWCC); Pat Nelson (Masters 70+/Breakaway)

Female – Melina Lopez (U11/Rigtech); Teniqua Scott (U13/Rigtech); Kyra Williams (Juvenile/Vapour Wake); Phoebe Sandy (Junior/Madonna); Kylee Young (Tinymite/Madonna); Dahlia Palmer (Elite/DPS)