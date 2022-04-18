Claxton Bay man drowns at Tyrico bay on Easter Sunday

FILE PHOTO

While many turned out to the beaches on Easter Sunday to have fun and be with family and friends, the day ended tragically for the family of a Claxton Bay man who drowned at Tyrico Bay.

Police said 42-year-old Naveen Kalloo drowned at approximately 10.30 am.

Eyewitnesses said people on the beach attempted to revive him but they were unsuccessful.

The body was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital in an ambulance.