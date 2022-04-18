Chief Secretary's Easter message: It's a new beginning for Tobago

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said Tobago will be celebrating a new beginning this Easter.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Augustine said, "Easter continues to give Tobago a piece of its soul and identity. In fact, much of the international face of our island has been carved by the features and traditions celebrated around this time. For most Tobagonians, it is a sacred season of church and community."

Augustine said Tobago is known for its prominent Easter activities including goat and crab racing, kite-flying and Easter bonnet parades. He said the covid19 pandemic has afforded an opportunity to make these events even more special. He added, "The unprecedented two-year lull of seasonal activities has presented us with a unique opportunity to reimagine and refine the product that we sell to the world. And so, similar to Christ’s journey to Calvary, which forms the basis of the Easter story, the pain endured has birthed a new beginning.

"This year, we start again with ‘A Taste of Buccoo’ which is sure to rouse the appetite of those in attendance. This event will also provide our visitors with a sample of the Easter experience here in Tobago. Although smaller than what we have grown accustomed to, it still promises to pack an exhilarating punch."

He said the spiritual aspect to the holiday must not be forgotten.

"To my Christian brothers and sisters, who have just concluded the Lenten season, now is the time for us to praise and rejoice. Now, is the time to remember that we serve a living and mighty God who could not be bounded by death or the grave. His miraculous victory remains the constant source of our power and strength throughout this journey of life. We have kept the faith over the past two years and soon we will hear the church choirs belt out their favourite Easter hymns once more.

"The starting gates are also ready for some goat action. And once more, we will fellowship and commune with one another like we did before but ensuring we do so safely and responsibly."

Augustine wished Tobagonians and the rest of TT a safe and reflective Easter.