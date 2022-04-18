Akil Campbell, Dahlia Palmer sprint to keirin gold at Easter Grand Prix

TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s cyclist Akil Campbell and Jamaican women’s cyclist Dahlia Palmer claimed the elite keirin events on day two of the 2022 TT Cycling Federation Easter Grand Prix at Arima Velodrome, on Saturday.

Campbell, who won four gold medals on Friday’s opening night, is proving to be one of the stars of the meet.

Campbell of PSL Cycling Club first won gold in the four-lap event for men’s elite one cyclists. He finished ahead of Antiguan Jyme Bridges of Team Drive Phase Sport and national junior rider Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics.

There was no stopping Campbell again in the 500-metre finals for elite one and two cyclists.

He captured gold ahead of Tariq Woods (Evolution Cycling) and Bridges.

Campbell, more known for his ability in endurance events, showed his sprinting ability to take gold in the men’s elite one and two keirin finals.

Bridges grabbed silver and Pulido snatched bronze.

Palmer won gold in the women’s keirin finals for elite and junior cyclists.

Tachana Dalger of PSL was second and Adrianna Seyjagat of Arima Wheelers ended third.

Melina Lopez was among the junior cyclists to excel.

Lopez of Rigtech Sonics won two Under-11 girls 250m events. In the first race she finished ahead of Scarlette Thorne of Arima Wheelers and Cataleyah Benjamin of Sonics.

Later in the night, Lopez was too fast for Thorne and Lisa-Joe Boodhoo of Sonics.

Adiosie Lewis of Vapour Wake Multi-sport (two boys Under-13 one-lap events) and Kafele Desomeaux of Arima Wheelers (tinymite boys 500m, tinymite boys two-lap) also won multiple gold medals.

Action at the Easter Grand Prix concluded on Sunday night.