3 deaths, 200 new covid19 cases on Monday

AFTER no deaths recorded on Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported three covid19 fatalities in its daily 4 pm update on Monday, with 200 new infections.

The 200 new cases, reflects samples taken during the period April 15-17 and not in the past 24 hours.

Of the patients who died, all were male and elderly. One had multiple comorbidities and the other two had one known comorbidity.

The comorbidities presented in these three victims were hypertension, cardiovascular disease and neurological diseases.

The total number of positive cases from March 2020 to the present is 142,422. There are 6,269 active cases with 144 patients warded in hospital. The overall death toll as of Monday was 3,803.

Total recovered patients are 132,350 with 17 being discharged from public health facilities in the last 24 hours. There have been 230 recovered community cases.

To date, 689,844 people have been tested for covid19 at both public and private facilities with 306,282 tests as private facilities and 383,562 at public testing sites.

Some 6,109 patients are currently in home isolation.

In terms of the country's vaccination statistics, as of Sunday, 690,330 people were vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regimen; 56,647 are fully vaccinated with the single-dose regimen; 653,909 are fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen; and 148,817 have received a booster shot (third dose).

A total of 28 patients are warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility with two at the Intensive Care Unit and one in the High Dependency Unit.

There are 21, 45, three, 17, ten, eight, ten and two patients at the Caura, Augustus Long, St Ann's, Arima General, Point Fortin Area, St James Medical, Scarborough Regional and Scarborough General hospitals, respectively.

For the month of April, from the 1st to the 18, 4,562 people were diagnosed with covid19 for a daily average of 253.44 cases; with 53 fatalities or 2.94 deaths per day.