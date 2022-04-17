Tyra Gittens leaps to Mt SAC long jump gold

Tyra Gittens, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's Tyra Gittens won gold at the 62nd annual Mt San Antonio College (SAC) Relays women’s long jump event on Friday.

The University of Texas at Austin senior leapt a season’s best distance of 6.69 metres to top the field of US-based collegiate athletes.

Receiving silver was Oregon’s Alysah Hickey (6.60m), bronze went to Minnesota State’s Makayla Jackson (6.59m) while Gittens’ schoolmate Ackelia Smith (6.46m) and South Florida’s Shaniya Benjamin (6.38m) rounded off the top five.

Last weekend, Gittens also produced a golden effort at the Texas Relays, leaping 6.82m to top the field. There, runner-up spot went to American Monae Nichols (6.80m).