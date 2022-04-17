Trinidad and Tobago records 0 covid deaths in almost a year

For the first time since April 26, 2021, the Ministry of Health has recorded no covid19 deaths.

In its update on Sunday, the ministry said there were 146 new cases and active cases decreased from 6,406 on Saturday to 6,319 on Sunday afternoon.

Over the last 24 hours, 232 people were discharged.

Since Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first covid19 case in March 2020 a total of 142,222 people tested positive for the virus, 132,103 patients recovered and 3,800 died.

There are 142 people in the hospital –three in ICU and four in the high dependency unit.

Up to Sunday afternoon, there weren't any patients in the step-down facilities.

The ministry's release also said there are 6,162 patients in home isolation.

The vaccination rate among the population has increased slightly from 50.7 per cent to 50.8 per cent.

Just over a year since the launch of the national vaccination programme, 710,556 people have taken a covid19 vaccine and 148,817 people got the booster shot.