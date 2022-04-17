Rangers remain top of Ascension League

Gary Griffith III (right) - Marvin Hamilton

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers remain top of the pack in the Ascension Football Tournament, after defeating Central Soccer World 4-2 in the second of back-to-back matches at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima on Friday, as Round Four action got going.

Rangers have a tally of ten points from four matches, one point ahead of Police, who trounced Real West Fort United 4-0 in the earlier encounter on Friday.

Kadeem Corbin, Ataullah Guerra, Isaiah Lee and Daniel David got their names on the scoresheet for Rangers, while Kemuel Rivers and Trinidad and Tobago striker Nicholas Dillon responded for Central Soccer World.

Gary Griffith III, son of former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, made his debut for Real West Fort, but the lawmen stole the show, courtesy of a double from former TT midfielder Jabari Mitchell and one apiece from Gabriel Nanton and Kemron Purcell.

There were no matches at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday, due to the staging of the Easter Grand Prix cycling meet. Nevertheless, those scheduled games will take place on Monday, at the Velodrome, with the cellar-placed Moruga FC opposing Cunupia FC from 5 pm followed by a clash between Defence Force and AC Port of Spain two hours later.

On Sunday, at the Police Barracks in St James, Central FC will entertain Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 pm.