Ramjattan stars with bat, ball as South earn Classic title

Members of the South Under-15 cricket team, ahead of the North/South Classic, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CRICKET BOARD. -

AN EXCELLENT all-round display from Dimitri Ramjattan propelled South to capture the Price Club North/South Classic title by seven runs in a rain-affected encounter at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Saturday.

Having won the toss and choosing to bat first, South got to 212/9 off their allotted 50 overs. Rain interrupted play during North’s chase and the target was revised to 164 from 38 overs, in which North were only able to reach 156/8.

South had a shaky start and were on the back foot at 41/3 after 12 overs. However, good middle-order knocks from Zane Maraj (47 not out), Ramjattan (41) and Aadi Ramsaran (29) stabilised the innings. Levi Ghany chipped in with 20.

Tyler Ramroop (2/11) was the pick of North’s bowlers while Varisht Ramdeen bagged 2/21.

In their turn at the crease, North had good batting contributions from Ashmir Singh (30), Renaldo Fournillier (28), Christian Lall (26) and Israel Gonzales (23 not out), but they fell just short of the target.

Ramjattan starred with the ball for South as he captured 5/41 to restrict North and hoist the coveted crown. For his efforts with both bat and ball, Ramjattan was adjudged man of the match.