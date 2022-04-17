Islanders, Divers share Bago T10 Blast crown

Respective captains Dejourn Charles of Little Tobago Islanders (left) and Jahron Alfred of Buccoo Reef Divers hold the Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast trophy after the final was abandoned as a no-result on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY CHIEF SECRETARY'S BAGO T10 BLAST'S FACEBOOK PAGE. -

LITTLE TOBAGO Islanders and Buccoo Reef Divers were crowned joint winners of the 2022 Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast after rain forced the title match to be abandoned at the Cyd Gray Sports Complex in Roxborough on Friday night.

Sent in to bat, the Divers got to 95/5 after 9.5 overs before the heavens opened. At 10.30pm, the umpires declared that no further play was possible and the match was abandoned, forcing both teams to share the coveted title.

When the rains stopped later on, captains of the Islanders and Divers Dejourn Charles and Jahron Alfred respectively, lifted the trophy together.

Alfred also emerged as the tournament’s most valuable player and scorer of the most runs (286) while his teammate Asif Hooper (11) captured the title for most wickets.

Little Tobago Islanders’ Joshua Yorke and Olando James were adjudged the tourney’s best emerging players.

In the eliminator match which bowled off earlier on Friday between Islanders and Ft King George Gunners, the former won by 21 runs to secure a spot in the final.

Batting first, Islanders were led to 106/4 by a man-of-the-match knock from Mark Deyal (61 from 30 balls). Fellow opening batsman Gibron Pope scored 22. Khary Pierre (2/14) topped the bowling for Gunners.

In reply, the Gunners lost wickets in quick succession and were restricted to 85/7 after ten overs with S Hooper finishing on 27 not out.

Off-spinner Deyal was also impressive as he picked up 2/14 and he snared two catches. Also among the wickets were Yorke (2/15) and Charles (2/21).