Campbell, Sandy dominate Easter Grand Prix opening night

Akil Campbell -

AKIL CAMPBELL captured four gold medals on the opening night of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix at the Arima Velodrome on Friday.

The PSL cyclist opened his account by topping the field ahead of Tariq Woods (Evolution Cycling) and Jymes Bridges (Team DPS) respectively in the elite seven-lap event.

Campbell followed up with another golden performance in the elite 500 metre finals. He bettered Rigtech Sonics’ duo Zion Pulido (silver), D’Angelo Harris (bronze) and Arima Wheelers’ Kyle Caraby, who was fourth.

Campbell then won the nine-lap race, beating to the line eventual runner-up Adam Alexander (Raiders Cycle & Multi Sport) and third placed Woods. Bridges was fourth.

The endurance cyclist capped off a spectacular night of racing when he was victorious in the final event – Elite one, two and invitational 20-laps. Alexander again held on to second place with Bridges snagging bronze this time, followed by Vincente Sanabria (The Braves).

Additionally, Madonna Wheelers’ Phoebe Sandy rode to triple gold in the women’s division. Sandy won the junior women’s four-lap event ahead of Alexia Wilson (AWCC).

She was then best in the open (elite, juniors and invitational) ahead of Tachana Dalger (PSL) and Adrianna Seyjagat (AWCC), with Cheyenne Awai (Madonna Wheelers) in fourth.

She also won the feature women’s event – open for elite, junior and invitational cyclists – ahead of Dalger, Seyjagat and Awai respectively.

Team DPS’ Dahlia Palmer also rode to double-gold.

Palmer placed first in the women elite and juniors 500m finals and the elite women eight laps. In the former, she defeated silver medallist Sandy and bronze receiver Dalger and then Seyjagat and Dalger in the latter.

Other Results

Elite II – 1. Ako Kellar (Raiders), 2. Ryan D’Abreau (AWCC), 3. Marc Ogiste (Heatwave), 4. Michael Phillips (Unattached)

Elite III 3 laps – 1. Liam Trepte (Raiders), 2. Dariel Periera (Southclaine), 3. Andel Garcia (Raiders)

Juvenile men 3 laps – 1. Syndel Samaroo (PSL), 2. Javon Ramroop (Evolution), 3. Titus Bharat (PSL)

Junior men – 1. Raul Garcia (Madonna), 2. Samuel Meloney (Madonna), 3. Jarel Mohammed (DPS)