TT, treat all elders with respect

THE EDITOR: All elders matter, TT. If not for our elders we would not be here.

What do we do for our elders in TT? Do we treat them the way they nurtured us? Elders need love to.

Elders worked hard to achieve their retirement benefits. They put their shoulders to the grindstone when they were young so that they would not have to worry and struggle when they are old.

Brothers and sisters, do you abuse your elders? Do you steal from them? Do you use them as babysitters? Never rob elders. Respect them.

We will all get old one day. Treat elders the very same way you would like to be treated when you get old.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town