TT eye medals on busy day one at Carifta Games

Shaniqua Bascombe of Cougars, sprints her way to victory, in the Girls Under-20 100 metres, during the NAAATT Preparation Meet, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on January 30. - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND Tobago track and field team will be hunting medals on day one of the 49th Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, from 10 am (TT time), on Saturday.

It will be the first time the Carifta Games will be held since 2019 because of the covid19 pandemic.

For many athletes on the TT team it will be their first time representing the national team at a major regional meet. Over 40 athletes will represent TT in the girls Under-17, boys Under-17, girls Under-20 and boys Under-20 divisions.

It will be a hectic day one for TT in the three-day meet which ends on Monday.

From 10.05 am, Gianna Paul and Tenique Vincent will compete in the Under-17 girls high jump final.

Ten minutes later, Anthony Diaz and Dorian Charles will aim for medals in the Under-20 boys javelin final.

At 10.20 am, Janae De Gannes and Alexxe Henry will line up in the Under-17 girls 100-metre heats and Peyton Winter will be the next athlete for TT to compete in the Under-17 girls shot put final at 10.25 am.

From 10.40 am to 11.20 am, TT will be well-represented as the 100m heats continue.

Jamario Russell and Khadeem Ryan will face the starter in the Under-17 boys heats, Shaniqua Bascombe and Kyah Fortune will participate in the Under-20 girls heats and Revell Webster and Jaden De Souza will hit the track in the Under-20 boys 100m.

At 11.55 am, the Under-17 boys 400m semifinals featuring Kaiyin Morris and Kyle Williams will be held.

Cyril Sumner and Joshua Mascall will battle in the Under-20 boys 400m semifinals at 12.25 pm.

After a break, the afternoon session will begin at 5 pm TT time.

TT athletes will be vying for medals if they qualify for finals in the 100m and 400m events.

The 100m races, which are always marquee events, will be held from 7.45 pm to 8 pm.

Prior to that at 5.05 pm, Jaden James will compete in the Under-20 boys discus final.

He will be followed by Aaron Antoine (Under-20 boys high jump final), Kayleigh Forde and Aniqah Bailey (Under-17 girls 1,500m final), Andrew Steele and Jaidi James (Under-17 boys long jump final), Troy Llanos (Under-20 boys 1,500m final) and Lalenii Grant (Under-20 girls discus final).

TT TEAM –

Girls Under-17: Alexxe Henry (100m, 200m), Janae De Gannes (100m; 200m; long jump; 4x100), Kayleigh Forde (800m, 1500m), Aniqah Bailey (800m, 1500m), Gianna Paul (high jump), Tenique Vincent (high jump; heptathlon), Peyton Winter (shot put), Kenika Cassar (javelin), Adrianna Quamina (discus).

Girls Under-20: Shaniqua Bascombe (100m; 200m; 4X100m), Kyah La Fortune (100m; 200m; 4X100m), Karissa Kirton (100m hurdles; 4X100m), Natasha Fox (400m hurdles; 4X100m), Lalenii Grant (discus), Kayla Caesar (4X100m), Reneisha Andrews (4X100m).

Boys Under-17: Jamario Russell (100m; 4x100m; 4X400m), Khadeem Ryan (100m; 4x100m), Daeshaun Cole (200m; 4X100m), Kaiyin Morris (200m; 400m; 4X400m), Kyle Williams (400m; 4X400m), Keeran Sriskandarajah (800m; 4X400m), Andrew Steele (long Jump; triple jump), Jaidi James (long jump; high jump), Tyrell Springer (4X100m), Khareem Solomon (4X100m), Dylan Woodruffe (4X400m).

Boys Under-20: Revell Webster (100m; 4X100m), Jaden De Souza (100m; 4X100m), Shakeem McKay (200m; 4X100m; 4X400m), Keone John (200m; 110m hurdles; 4X100m), Cyril Sumner (400m; 4X400m), Joshua Mascall (400m; 4X400m), Nathan Cumberbatch (800m), Troy Llanos (800m; 1500m), Tafari Waldron (5,000m), Brian Morris (110m hurdles; 4X100m), Rinaldo Moore (400m hurdles; 4X400m), Aaron Antoine (long jump, high jump), Jaden James (discus), Anthony Diaz (javelin), Dorian Charles (javelin), Miguel Taylor (4X100m), Jabari Branche (4X400m).

OFFICIALS: Durly Lucas (team manager), Michelle Campbell (chaperone), Kyron Blaise (coach), Kerron Browne (coach), Antonia Burton (coach), Kelvin Nancoo (coach), Reynold Porter-Lee (coach), Kenrick Williams (coach), Dr Anjani Sitram (team doctor), Verne Alleyne (physiotherapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist).