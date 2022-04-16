Tobago's active covid19 cases now 295

Tobago’s active covid19 caseload has fallen below 300 patients.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island now has 295 active covid19 cases and seven new cases.

Tobago’s covid19 death remains at 262.

The division said eight people are in hospital, three of whom are fully vaccinated and five unvaccinated.

It said to date, Tobago has 7,775 recovered patients.