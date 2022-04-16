Tobago cashier robbed of $400

File photo.

Tobago police are on the hunt for two men who attacked and robbed a female cashier of $400 at the Orange Hill service station on Thursday.

Reports are that around 1.30 pm, the victim, Tia Henry, was walking towards the Quik Shoppe at the service station when two men came out of a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida, which was parked just outside.

Police said the men pointed guns at her. She became frightened and one of the men pulled her handbag, which had $400 in cash, a phone stand and charger from off of her shoulder.

They then re-entered the car and sped off.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine mentioned the incident at Thursday’s the post Executive Council media briefing.

He said he learnt that the men attacked the cashier coming out of the booth during a change in shift.

“Fortunately, the cashier only had $400 in her purse of her own funds,” Augustine said.

Augustine said the men had also reportedly hit the woman with the gun butt.

He added the gas station’s camera system showed that the number plates on the car were fake.

Augustine urged citizens to report anything they believe to be suspicious.

“If you are in a position where you notice anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to notify the police because you are a part of our policing service.”