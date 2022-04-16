Support for the gas price increase

THE EDITOR: The Green Party of TT supports the Government’s action to increase gas prices. For far too long we have had an unrealistic subsidy on fuel. The time has come for this to stop. Even at the increased price, fuel prices are still being heavily subsidised. This is not sustainable.

The gas price increase hopefully will prompt a discussion on our continued reliance on fossil fuels. Instead of talking about protests, and in light of the dire emergency of climate change, we should all engage in a national discussion of moving towards all vehicles being electric-powered. EPV (electric powered vehicles) must be our future. And our electricity needs to become green electricity, relying much more on solar and wind.

Gas prices should be increased every year till it is closer to its true market value. And if the rationale for this can be better explained to the public, we’ll be on our way to zero reliance on fossil fuels and be more accepting of gas price increases. The reliance on gas must fade.

Perhaps gas price increases should have us question the excessive use of our private vehicles. Perhaps it will lead to exploring having a mass transit system like Singapore and Japan, driving us to use more efficient public transportation rather than every single family being stuck for hours on the road in their vehicles going nowhere, but adding carbon to the atmosphere.

We should not be protesting gas price increases; we need to learn to live with this. Those of us with cars can absorb the $1 per litre increase. It is a modest amount. We can also learn to drive less. But we could protest the absence of any sensible mass transit system. Why did Singapore beat us to this donkey years ago? Why do we all have to be in our cars to get anywhere?

A gas price increase makes for a great political football. But it distracts us from the core issue: Where is our mass transit system? Let’s call in Singapore.

DR EVEROLD HOSEIN

political leader

Green Party of TT