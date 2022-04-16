Sports sticking

Lennox Francis -

THE EDITOR: In a previous article the Ministry of Education was praised for the high level of organisation and other ministries were encouraged to adopt a similar approach.

While we continue to lag behind in global sports, some questions and housekeeping might bring some semblance of analysis and order. Systems do not appear to be in place and people are not playing their roles but playing with their roles.

Does the “house of sports” in TT have a mandate, a structure, a strategy, a process, benchmarks, performance indicators and a destination? If any of these are lacking the blind will be leading the blind and the national sports policy will simply be a narrative to the world of potential talent waiting to be commissioned.

No mandate means that facilities were constructed with no long-term practical purpose in mind. If they are used, they are underutilised, misused or “chained” so that John Public cannot have access.

Four football stadiums, an Aquatic Centre, a National Cycling Velodrome and the National Racquet Centre: What were the plans in the mind of the dreamer for continuous usage and maintenance?

To ensure full usage there must be personnel to manage the facilities. Do we have the expertise to manage the technology of the cycling velodrome? Is the Aquatic Centre bustling with national and international activities? Is the Home of Football able to retrieve football from purgatory? Has the Racquet Centre provided better service than the public hospitals in the pandemic or left the health of its inheritors vulnerable to covid19?

Lack of planning, foresight and execution have fallen so short that these multimillion-dollar facilities are nowhere near to becoming revenue earners.

No structure means that no one is in charge and there is no portfolio to follow. Aren’t salaries being paid? Any relation to production in these arenas? Are these centres of excellence harnessing the services of our coaches, psychologists, physiologists, massage therapists, trainers, etc? Or are they the air-conditioned offices of non-functioning administrators and guards?

No strategy means that there is no work schedule and not even a slow march to a destination. The nation is waiting to follow the plan of action. If there is no guidance, then there is room for delinquency and drop-outs and a speedy arrival at nowhere.

Even the strategy of exporting our potential athletes abroad for training without a coach in attendance is a weak one for it deprives local coaches of opportunities to research, experiment and experience taking athletes to the head of the line.

No benchmark means no upgrade, no targets to strive towards and no hurdles to surmount. Can we become leaders in sports without national standards to guide us?

What performance indicators are we going to use to measure excellence? Winning? Participating? Patronising? We need to put all hands to the task.

Are we falling apart or are we flat on our backs?

Questions to the crown: Are we keeping up or is the disparity growing? When are we going to win another Olympic gold? Ten golds by 2024 is fantasy. When are we going to another World Cup finals? We need godparents.

The fairy tales have been accomplished, now it’s down to reality. Our dreamers should now have vision and rethink our position and contribution to global sports. Thanks to the Ministry of Education we have the “brains” for the global market but unfortunately the Ministry of Sport is unable to translate it into sporting achievements.

Congruence can be achieved if we divert our efforts. Train cricketers for the cricketing world; footballers for the various primier leagues around the world where they can become millionaires too; other athletes to share their talents through dual-citizenship; and our computer wizards encouraged to develop software that can benefit the world of sports.

TT will then kill two birds with one stone: athletes would have been rewarded for their efforts and the motherland would look good.

Let us think outside the box and work where we can match strides in the world.

Remember, we gave the musical world pan.

LENNOX FRANCIS

via e-mail