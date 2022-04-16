Seven-a-side football contest at Arima on Sunday

THERE WILL be a seven-a-side football tournament on Sunday, at the Pinto Road Savannah, Arima, with over $5,000 in prizes available.

This event, which will get going from noon, will be the feature event of the Pinto Sports Day, organised by Prince 'DJ Prince' La Croix.

The Sports Day was on pause for two years due to the covid19 pandemic, but it will be returning with a few other activities, including kids and adult games, bouncy castles, kids rides and a kite flying competition.

There will be tight security at the venue and all covid19 protocols will be applied.