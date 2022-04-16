Sailor kills wife, self in Chaguanas

A senior coast guard officer shot and killed his wife at their Chaguanas home on Saturday before committing suicide.

Police identified the victims as Sharsa David, 47, and Kester Williams, 48, of Hibiscus Drive Extension, Edinburgh 500.

Homicide detectives are also investigating a double murder that occurred at Azeez Trace, Kelly Village late on Good Friday where a man and a woman were chopped to death.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims in that case.

And in San Fernando, a watchman was found dead at his workplace. He was shot dead.

This story will be updated as more information is released.