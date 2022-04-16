Infrastructure woes resurrected

Drivers try to navigate the gridlock traffic at the Roxy roundabout in St James on Thursday as WASA workers repaired a broken water line on the Western Main Road in Cocorite on Thursday. - JEFF K MAYERS

WE’VE had some reminders this week that while we’re in a new era of the pandemic, some age-old problems in relation to land planning and infrastructure remain.

Fires in the Beetham Landfill made people hold their noses and long for a swift exit from the capital city.

But then on Thursday, a swift exit was rendered impossible for hundreds caught in a massive traffic gridlock, the result of repair work to a ruptured water pipeline along the Western Main Road in Cocorite.

All of this followed on the heels of a nationwide blackout exactly two months ago, during which water, power and communications went down simultaneously.

Clearly our infrastructure, which got a much needed rest during lockdown, is buckling under strain.

In discussing Thursday’s events, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan made a link to aging infrastructure.

“At the end of the day we do have aging infrastructure in Trinidad,” Mr Sinanan said. “It is no fault of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) that these lines are aged.”

The minister expressed the view that the only thing the State could have done better was communicate more effectively with citizens.

But the fact that we are aware of aging infrastructure suggests more can and should be done.

The State needs to adopt a far more proactive approach to replacing water lines and other facilities. We should not simply be waiting like sitting ducks for things to go awry.

The consequences of not being more active in this regard were well illustrated on Thursday, when there was massive inconvenience and enormous disruptions to productivity. The lesson is this: if we just wait for things to buckle before addressing them, they can buckle at the worst possible moment, such as on the day before a long weekend.

While there needs to be cooperation between the Ministry of Works and agencies such as WASA, there is also a role in all of this for the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The latter ministry has long been regarded as something of a place-holder within Cabinet, a ministry concerned with plans, policies and possibilities, as opposed to one in which things actually get done.

Perhaps the new Minister of Planning, Penelope Beckles, can bring about a re-invigoration of this much maligned government portfolio.

Not only must there be planning with regard to the overhaul of aged infrastructure and land use agencies, but policy formulation should match implementation. The landfill situation is a good example of the kind of thing for which action is overdue.

Otherwise, if we continue to adopt a wait-and-see approach, the same ole problems will, like Lazarus, keep coming back.