Goolie's 3/0 helps Divers book place in Bago T10 final

Jyd Goolie -

JYD Goolie’s memorable spell of bowling handed Buccoo Reef Divers a 39-run victory over Ft King George Gunners and a place in the final of the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast.

On Thursday, at the Cyd Gray Sports Complex in Roxborough, leg-spinner Goolie snatched three wickets for zero runs in two overs to guide Divers to the win.

Goolie’s spell restricted Gunners to 68/6 in ten overs in chase of 108 for victory. Jahron Alfred also showed his quality with the ball picking up 2/10 in two overs.

Vincentian Shaman Hooper cracked 29 for Gunners in the losing effort.

Divers posted 107/1 in ten overs batting first with captain Alfred continuing his rich run of form with 51 off 33 balls. The innings included six fours and one six.

TT Red Force captain Imran Khan chipped in with 35 not out off 25 deliveries for Divers and Hooper took 1/20 in his two-over spell.

Divers needed the comprehensive win to leapfrog Gunners on net run rate and finish first at the end of the preliminary phase. Divers qualified directly for the final which was held on Friday, from 6 pm.

In the other match on Thursday, Islanders defeated Rain Forest Rangers by seven wickets to seal third spot. Terrance Hinds (46 not out) struck a six off the last ball to secure the win for Islanders. Rangers needed a massive win to move ahead of Islanders in the standings.

Islanders played Gunners in the eliminator at 2 pm on Friday with the winners advancing to the final to face Divers.

A T10 celebrity match was scheduled to start at 4 pm on Friday featuring West Indies men’s trio Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Joshua Da Silva. Former West Indies women’s cricketer Stacy-Ann King and Tobago Cricket Association president Kerwin John also played.

SUMMARISED SCORES

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 107/1 (10 overs) – Jahron Alfred 51, Imran Khan 35 not out; S Hooper 1/20 vs FT KING GEORGE GUNNERS 68/6 (10 overs) – S Hooper 29; Jyd Goolie 3/0, J Alfred 2/10. Divers won by 39 runs.

RAIN FOREST RANGERS 115/4 (10 overs) – Jason Mohammed 45, Tion Webster 28; Gidron Pope 1/16 vs LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 116/3 (10 overs) – Terrance Hinds 46 not out; J Mohammed 2/8. Islanders won by seven wickets.