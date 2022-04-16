Easter snacks

Whatever you plan to do for this long Easter weekend, it will probably translate to some liming with family and friends. Which in turn mean meals or snacks are required. It’s always a good idea to take something along if you are going to somebody else's home. Why not have some small portable snacks prepared.

The recipes below are all easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time. The coconut lime blondies can be baked, portioned and frozen. The batter for the churros can be made ahead of time then fried on the spot. The pakoras can be mixed the night before and fried before serving or fried before transporting and the potstickers can be made ahead and refrigerated. So go ahead and enjoy a delicious and fun-filled Easter!

Coconut lime blondies

1 cup unsalted butter

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 large eggs

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

2 cups freshly-grated coconut

1 tsp freshly grated lime zest

Preheat oven to 350F.

Line the base of a 13x9 inch-baking pan with waxed paper, butter and flour lined pan and sides.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter, remove from heat, cool slightly and stir in sugar and vanilla.

Beat in eggs until mixture is somewhat glossy.

Combine flour with baking soda, salt, pecans, 1½ cups coconut and lime zest.

Gently spread mixture in pan, sprinkle with the remaining coconut.

Bake for 30 to 35minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Cool, remove from pan, peel off paper and cut into squares.

Makes 32 2-inch squares.

Cinnamon crusted churros

1 cup water

2 tbs granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

½ tsp grated nutmeg

Coconut oil to fry

Coating

Combine 1 cup granulated sugar with 1 tsp ground cinnamon

Place water, sugar, salt, oil, nutmeg and butter into a medium-sized saucepan.

Bring to a rolling boil.

Meanwhile beat eggs.

Remove pot from heat and stir in flour, blend well.

Now add eggs and stir well to combine, or use an electric beater.

Cool a little.

Fill a decorator's bag with a large star tip, with churro mixture.

Preheat vegetable oil in a frying pan or wok.

Test oil, place a small piece of dough into oil, if it bubbles up its ready.

Squeeze dough into hot oil to about 4-inch lengths.

Cook for about one minute, turn if necessary and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Drain and then roll in cinnamon/sugar mixture

Makes about 2 dozen.

Spicy Bengali onion pakoras

Pakoras are a most popular fritter snack in India with varying flavours from region to region, it is primarily made with chick pea flour, which lends a tender texture and sweet flavour.

1½ cups chick pea flour or besan

2 tsp roasted ground cumin

1 tsp salt

¾ tsp hot pepper or cayenne

½ tsp baking soda

¼ cup fresh chopped chadon beni

1 large potato, peeled and grated

2 medium onions thinly sliced

¾ cup cold water

Coconut oil for frying

In a mixing bowl combine channa flour with cumin, salt, pepper, and baking soda.

Add chadon beni, potato and onion, stir to combine.

Add water and stir to make a thick batter.

Drop batter by spoonfuls into hot oil and fry on both sides for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Drain well. Serve with chutney.

Makes about 18.

Shrimp and water chestnut potstickers with oyster chili sauce

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup water chestnuts

6 dried black mushrooms, softened in warm water for about 20 mins, stems removed

40 wanton skins

Seasonings

3 tbs minced ginger

⅓ cup chopped chives minced

2 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs rum (optional)

2 tsp sesame oil

1½ tbs corn-starch

Oyster chilli sauce

3 tbs oyster-flavoured sauce

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs water

1 tbs chilli garlic sauce

1 tbs minced fresh ginger

1 tbs minced garlic

vegetable oil for frying dumplings

In the bowl of a food processor chop shrimp, chestnuts and mushrooms.

Add all the seasonings and stir well to mix. Stir in the cornstarch, the mixture should be stiff.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the filling in the centre of one wanton skin.

Moisten the edges with water. Fold over in half to enclose filling. And press the edges to seal.

Repeat until all the filling is used up, arrange dumplings on a tray and dust with cornstarch.

Heat a large frying pan add some oil and pan fry the dumplings until golden brown, about 7 to 8 minutes.

Remove with a strainer and drain. When you have fried all the dumplings, add the chili sauce to the pot and cook until bubbly, add dumplings back to pot, add a little water and cover and steam for a few minutes.

Serve the dumplings at once.

Makes 40 dumplings