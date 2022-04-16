Carifta Swimming/Open Water Champs splash off on Saturday

Nikoli Blackman, left, along with Zachary Anthony, middle, and Zoe Anthony at the ASATT CARIFTA Open Water trials at Las Cuevas Bay, on February 6. Blackman finished first, followed by Zachary and Zoe. - Jelani Beckles

THE 2022 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships will begin in Barbados, on Saturday.

The swimming champs will be held from Saturday until Tuesday at Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church.

The Open Water 5K event will take place at Carlisle Bay, on Wednesday.

Nikoli Blackman will be among those representing TT in the open water 5K event when he competes in the boys 16-18 category. Blackman was the star at the Amateur Swimming Association of TT Carifta Swimming Championships Open Water 5K trials on February 6 at Las Cuevas Bay.

Blackman finished first overall and also won the 16-18 boys category in one hour, six minutes and 58.39 seconds (1:06:58.39). He was followed by the Anthony siblings Zachary and Zoe.

Zachary will compete in the boys 14-15 age group at Carifta and Zoe will line up in the girls 16-18 category.

Blackman and Zachary will also feature in the swimming championships.

TT TEAM

Swimming –

Girls 11-12: Natania Edwards, Sapphire Wong Chong-Achee

Boys 11-12: Alejandro Agard, Marcus Alexander

Boys 13-14: Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Giovanni Rivas

Boys 15-17: Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Aaron Stuart

Open Water –

Girls 14-15: Irmani Smith

Boys 14-15: Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington

Girls 16-18: Zoe Anthony, Amelia Rajack, Jade Foncette

Boys 16-18: Nikoli Blackman

Officials: Bertram Blackman (manager - swimming), Maurice Faria (head coach - swimming and open water), Nisha Charles (assistant coach - swimming).