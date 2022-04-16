A growing and dangerous menace

THE EDITOR: I honestly thought the grisly sight of that electrocuted individual seen dangling eerily in the dead of night limply caught between cables off a TTEC light pole would prove the final deterrent to the growing proliferation of cable stealing in this beleaguered country of ours.

Sadly, it was not to be and this deadly nocturnal practice continues unabated.

In my idyllic hometown of Fyzabad, hastily cut, solid two-inch cables are left hanging precariously over busy roadways, in front of active business driveways, entrances to residents’ homes and, worse, along pavements. This is particularly injurious to the absentminded pedestrian who is guaranteed to get seriously smacked in the face (Will Smith style) because of the selfish actions of these brazen thieves.

Motorists are also at a high risk of injury or death to themselves or others, having to reflexively veer off course when suddenly confronted by these black, unmarked, heavy cables appearing out of nowhere. So now you not only have to skilfully evade the ever-present potholes on our roads, but also this deadly hazard, day and night.

Quite apart from the immediate danger it poses to pedestrians and motorists alike, cut cables result in chronic disruptions to our telephone/internet/cable service for both residential and commercial customers. I cringe when I think of the untold millions of dollars in losses this unchecked criminal practice is costing TSTT.

A commute to other rural areas and you begin to realise how widespread this practice of cable stealing really is. The situation is further mindboggling when secretly caught on camera and posted on Facebook, all oblivious to the police.

Organised gangs under the cover of darkness are seen openly moving in groups of four-five, one man carrying a 20-foot ladder and moving in tandem with his cohorts from pole to pole with little concern for the overhead electrical lines. Hacksaws are used extensively with a single operation ending in under one minute, complete with the wrapping of a speedily cut cable thrown carelessly into the back of the ever-present pickup truck.

How this criminal practice of cable stealing is allowed to prevail for this long and to such an extent is beyond me. Why my fellow countrymen are so bent on putting their lives at the risk of such a gruesome death by electrocution is unthinkable.

Today I am pleading with the authorities to exercise increased vigilance to end this dangerous practice of cable stealing before more lives are lost from this growing menace. I strongly suggest they begin immediately by investigating where the demand for the end product originates.

BARRY S BISSESSAR

Fyzabad