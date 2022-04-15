TKR team manager Colin Borde welcomes fans for 2022 CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde -

TEAM manager of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Colin Borde is excited that his players will showcase their skills in front their adoring fans again in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 2022 tournament will be held from August 30-September 30.

TKR have not played in front of fans in Trinidad since 2019.

In 2020 the entire tournament was played in Trinidad, but people were not allowed to attend matches at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba because of the covid19 pandemic.

The 2021 CPL was held at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts with fans allowed at some of the matches.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by the Hero CPL that TT will host eight matches in the 2022 edition.

“All of TKR are looking forward to finally getting to play in front of the fans,” Borde said.

On April 4, restrictions were lifted by the Government on public gatherings allowing fans to attend sporting events at 100 per cent capacity.

It is uncertain if matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The matches in Trinidad will be played from September 12-18.

Matches in the 2022 CPL will also be held in Guyana (including the final), St Kitts and St Lucia.

Fans in Trinidad are among the most passionate in the region adding more energy to the CPL.

Borde has been the team manager of the TT franchise since the CPL began in 2013.

Fans in TT give TKR players the motivation in close contests, Borde said.

“The love, energy, colour, sounds and excitement that the Trini crowd brings is like no other. In tight situations, the positive vibes and belief always spurs the players onward.”

TKR are the most successful franchise in the history of the CPL winning the title four times. TKR won the title in 2015 (then TT Red Steel), 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“The wall of music and energy from that crowd when one opens the dressing room door to enter the ground is a special feeling for us all,” Borde said.

“There is no place like home and TKR supporters. We are all happy to see the fans once again. Welcome back. We missed you.”