Staying safe this Easter

THE EDITOR: Here are some tips for staying safe this Easter weekend, TT:

* Wear seat belts when driving.

* Service vehicle before any long trip.

* Do not drink and drive.

* Do not text and drive.

* Do not stare at cell phone and drive.

* Do not rush. The beach will not disappear if you reach a few minutes later than planned.

* Contact the health services and police following an accident.

* Practice safe and smart swimming.

* Ensure adequate lighting at night.

* Avoid hustlers. The "Boy if I knew you were coming I would have done this and that." All they want is free rum and roti. They bring nothing to the table and may be looking to rob you.

Taking simple precautions can potentially save lives.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town