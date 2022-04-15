Rangers look to continue unbeaten start to Ascension League

Junior Asson of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (left), screens the ball from Henry Yahtham of Moruga FC, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers will be looking to continue their unbeaten start in the Ascension Football Tournament on Friday when they host Central Soccer World in the second game of a double-header, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

This game will kick off at 8 pm.

Rangers, who have played all their matches at home, have a tally of seven points from three games. They will be seeking to notch a third win of the season, at the expense of the eighth-placed Central Soccer World.

Third-placed Police will square off against Real West Fort United in the opening fixture on Friday, from 6 pm.

There will be no matches at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday, due to the staging of the Easter Grand Prix cycling meet. Nevertheless, those scheduled games will take place on Monday, at the Velodrome, with the cellar-placed Moruga FC opposing Cunupia FC from 5 pm followed by a clash between Defence Force and AC Port of Spain two hours later.

On Sunday, at the Police Barracks in St James, Central FC will entertain Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 pm.

Points Standings – 1.Rangers 7; 2.Cunupia FC 6; 3.Police 6; 4.Defence Force 5; 5.Central Soccer World 4; 6.Real West Fort United 4; 7.AC Port of Spain 3; 8.Central FC 2; 9.Deportivo Point Fortin 2; 10.Moruga FC 0.