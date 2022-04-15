PoS poetry winners get prizes

The top three students of the Mayor of Port of Spain's poetry writing competition pose with their prizes. In front row are winner Alyssa Philip of St Francois Girls' College, Belmont, centre; second placed Ariana Eustache, Providence Girls' Catholic School, Belmont, right; and third place Malaika Miggins of Tranquillity Government Secondary; mayor Joel Martinez, and councillors Nicole M Young (Belmont East) and Malouia Bourne (Belmont North West). -

Alyssa Phillip of St Francois Girls' College in Belmont won first place in the poetry writing competition which was organised by Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez.

The competition was held in celebration of World Poetry Day which was observed on March 21. Young poets from seven secondary schools in the city and environs took part in the competition which was themed My Pride for the Capital City, Port of Spain.

Phillip topped the 85 entries submitted. Ariana Eustache of Providence Girls' Catholic School, Belmont, placed second and Malika Miggins of Tranquillity Government Secondary, Port of Spain, was third.

The successful poets were presented with their prizes at City Hall. Prizes, which included a tablet, gift vouchers and stationery supplies, were presented by Martinez along with councillors Nicole M Young (Belmont East), Malouia Bourne (Belmont North West), and Dennis Bristol (Southern Port of Spain).