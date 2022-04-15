No need to recreate the wheel

Clarence Rambharat - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: The need to establish a single-point state lands authority, recently announced by the Prime Minister, has long been recognised. Its need is grounded in more than corruption in state land management and distribution as was identified by Clarence Rambharat, the then minister with responsibility for lands. However, there is no need to recreate the wheel as much work on how to achieve this already exists.

The perception that there have been problems in state lands management has been in the public domain for a long time. These problems have not been limited to corruption, but also related to the antiquated and inefficient institutional structures and laws governing state lands management.

There has also been a perception that there is inadequate transparency and accountability in the policies guiding who benefits from access to state lands and for what reasons.

Under the IDB-funded Agriculture Sector Reform Programme (ASRP), around 2000, there was a specific Land Use Policy and Administration Project (LUPAP) that attempted to address some of these issues. There were recommendations on the required institutional arrangements and operational arrangements for a state lands management authority that was intended to achieve similar objectives of the proposed new entity. For those who are interested, these documents can be found on the web under LUPAP.

A few specific actions were initiated to support the functioning of this proposed institution before the Government changed in 2001. A (GIS) unit was established in the ministry to build on the State Lands Information System (Salis). This was to provide accurate information on the location and tenure status of state lands. The Commissioner of Lands office was separated from the Director of Surveys office.

A Cabinet Note was prepared to ensure that state lands under the purview of an entity that no longer used the lands for the original purpose for which they were granted could not use or dispose of such lands without oversight and control by state lands policy. Notable entities would have included Caroni and Petrotrin. I am unsure of what happened with that Cabinet Note after the change in administration in 2001.

Quite apart from corruption and institutional inefficiency there have been ongoing concerns that there is no clear public policy guiding who gets state lands and for what purpose. The last policy on this area was developed in 1992. This needs to be updated with broad and meaningful public consultation.

If this is not done there are no means to guide state lands distribution by any new single-point state lands management authority and we will not be able to test the normal accusations that friends and family of any incumbent government are the beneficiaries.

Finally, there must be legal means to ensure that any new entity follows policy and that institutional improvements lead to the proper distribution and use of state lands. Civil society interested in state lands management was excited when the Procurement and Disposal of State Property Act was initially passed.

However, the sections dealing with the disposal of state property, including state lands, was gutted in the final amended version. It is important that these elements be reintroduced to ensure transparency and accountability or this attempt at a single-point state lands management authority may not achieve its full purpose or at worst be meaningless.

ASAD MOHAMMED

former chair

LUPAP Steering Committee