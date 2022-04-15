Millington crowned RBC U-18 singles champ

Shae Millington makes an attempt to return a serve, during his match against Tim Pasea, in the Boys 18-and-Under Division 1 singles, quarterfinal, in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at Country Club, Maraval on Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Shae Millington was crowned champion of the 2022 RBC Junior Tennis Tournament boys’ Under-18 Division I singles after he upset top-seed Jamal Alexis in Thursday’s final at the Trinidad Country Club courts in Maraval.

The unseeded Millington lost the opening set 6-3 but dug deep to win the second 6-2 and then triumph in the tie-break 10-4.

On Wednesday, Millington won his second semi-final 6-1, 6-4 against Christopher Roberts while Alexis advanced to the title match after defeating third seed Sebastien Byng 7-5, 7-6(4) in the second semi-final on Thursday morning.

In the girls’ U-16 Division I singles final, Christiana Hills lifted the crown as she beat Shania Smith 6-4, 6-3. And in the boys’ equivalent, Zachery Byng eased to the title as favourite Kale Dalla Costa retired early on in the match.

Byng was also on his way to possibly being crowned a double-champion as he and Sebastien Byng advanced to the senior boys’ doubles final after getting past Dalla Costa/Jayden Siewrattan, via walkover, in the semi-final.

They were scheduled to face top seeds Alexis and Sebastian Sylvester in the title match after press time.

Other finals on Thursday saw Nirav Dougdeen/Darius Rahaman win the boys’ U-10 doubles title as they bettered Zelig Williams/Brian Thomasos 1-4, 4-0, 10-8.

Additionally, Sebastien Plimmer/Suri Ramcharan emerged boys U-10 doubles victors over Favian Dates/Justin Duncan. They won 5-3, 4-2.

OTHER RESULTS –

Boys’ U-10 Division II singles final – Favian Dates def. Luca Beckles 4-1, 4-1.

Boys’ U-10 doubles semi-final – Sebastian Plimmer/Suri Ramcharan def. Paul Devaux/Owen Lanser 4-1, 4-1.

Girls’ U-16 Division I singles semi-final – Christiana Hills def. Makayla Smith 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ U-16 Division I singles semi-final – Shania Smith def. Abigail Maillard 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

Girls’ U-18 Round Three Division I singles – Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph def. Charlotte Ready 6-3, 6-1.

Girls’ U-18 Division II singles final – Kaily Alexander def. Julia Devaux.

Boys’ doubles semi-final – Jamal Alexis/Sebastian Sylvester def. Jaylon Chapman/Christopher Roberts 6-3, 6-4.