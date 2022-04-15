Jagessar's 114 leads Central to U-17 Youth Series final

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CENTRAL ADVANCED to next Friday’s Price Club Under-17 Youth Series final after they secured a narrow eight-run victory over North in the second semi-final at National Cricket Centre in Couva on Thursday.

Justin Jagessar’s knock of 114 runs propelled Central to a formidable total of 264/9 after 50 overs. North showed grit in their chase but fell agonisingly short of the target as they were restricted to 256/8.

Batting first, Central were led by opening batsman Jagessar, who was ably supported by Luke Ali (66). Jagessar’s innings included three sixes and nine fours.

Alexander Chase (21) and Terrell Combs (13) also had late cameos to give Central the extra edge which paid dividends in the end.

Topping the bowling for North was Aditya Ramdeem (3/23) and Joshua Davis (3/61).

In reply, North were also led by their opener and eventual topscorer Kyle Ramdoo (89). After losing three quick wickets, North’s innings was stabalised by middle-order batsmen Abdullah Cambridge (55) and Niall Maingot (42).

However, it was not to be, as the removal of Maingot and Cambridge proved crucial as North were unable to achieve their victory target.

Central bowlers Fareez Ali (2/50) and Alvin Sonny (2/51) were the pick of the bowlers.

Thursday’s results means Central lock horns with South East in the final at the same venue.

On Wednesday, South East beat East by a one-wicket margin to seal their place in the title match.