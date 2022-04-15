Government common factor in TT problems

THE EDITOR: Fuel price increases, higher food prices, electricity blackouts, SEA failures, Lake Asphalt controversy, spying on citizens. The common factor in all these issues – and, indeed, in virtually all major problems facing TT – is the government.

Not this particular administration, but government as an institution. It is an undeniable fact that the government is very inefficient at providing goods and services. In economics, “inefficiency” means that a good or service is sold for less than it is produced. When this happens in the private sector, a firm or individual goes out of business. When it happens in government, money is taken from citizens and companies to prop up the state entity.

In TT, energy rents have allowed such propping up for decades. This does not mean that such funds would not have been better utilised in the private sector, creating a higher standard of living for most citizens. Now that energy revenues are no longer available for the lower-level officials and political sycophants to feed at the trough, government has been forced to expose corrupt practices that previously were accepted within the public sector.

Given all this, the first step to saving our economy is for the government to divest, sell and close all state enterprises involved in goods that can be supplied by the private sector. This includes National Flour Mills and the Housing Development Corporation. To do otherwise is to ensure that money is wasted and goes only to party hacks.

ELTON SINGH

Couva