Easter Grand Prix pedals off on Saturday

Zion Pulido -

CYCLING RETURNS to the Arima Velodrome track on Good Friday evening as the 2022 Easter International Cycling Grand Prix pedals off from 7 pm.

Rigtech Sonics’ Zion Pulido and Arima Wheelers’ Ryan D’Abreau are gearing up for a welcome return to Arima’s concrete track circuit after two years of inactivity owing to the covid19 pandemic.

At the event launch held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva last week, Pulido and D’Abreau believes the Grand Prix will be a hotly contested affair as cyclists are hungry to get back out to the competitive arena.

Since the government’s roll-back on covid19 restrictions in January, which now permits domestic sport, the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) has hosted several keep-fit events for riders returning to the circuit.

Thus far, the only major meet held since the lift in restrictions was the National Track Cycling Championships.

Pulido, a former road cyclist turned sprinter, welcomed another domestic contest.

“I’m glad to go back out to race because it’s been a while. We were training but couldn’t move forward because of the lack of domestic competition and training. I will be using the Grand Prix to prepare for the Caribbean Games,” he said.

The Easter Grand Prix is also being used as preparations ahead of the inaugural Caribbean Games which pedals off from June 29 to July 3 in Guadeloupe.

The younger talents will also have their time to shine this year as top cyclists Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell are en route to Scotland for next weekend’s UCI Nations Cup in Glasgow.

Additionally, multiple national sprint and keirin champion and two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip hung up his cycling cleats earlier this year.

Usually, the Grand Prix features a large cast of foreign cyclists. This year however, because of the economic repercussions of the pandemic, several nations are not expected to feature.

D’Abreau, also a sprinter, anticipates the event’s return.

“It’s a good feeling to race in Arima again because the last time I competed was at Junior Worlds last year. Just to be back out, racing against your club rivals in TT is a good feeling,” he said.

Rowena Williams, TTCF president, thanked Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and SporTT (Sports Company of TT) for their continued support.

She also recognied the past achievements of Paul’s decorated international season in 2021 and also paid tribute to Phillip “for his contributions to the sport” over the years.

Action gets underway on Friday with several 500-metre events, circuit and elimination races. Racing continues on Saturday and Sunday, from 5 pm on both days.

Admission is $50 per adult and $20 for children under 12.