Archbishop Gordon: Leaders should serve, not laud it over others

Archbishop Jason Gordon washes the feet of parishioners at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain on Holy Thursday. - Paula Lindo

RC Archbishop The Most Rev Jason Gordon said TT desperately needs to remember its leadership is there to serve, not to lord it over others.

He was delivering the sermon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain on Holy Thursday, where he carried out the annual re-enactment of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples.

He said while Jesus was the Son of God and no-one could outrank him, he chose to wash his disciples’ feet to give them the example that leaders should serve those they lead.

"The term servant leadership comes from Jesus Christ. Leadership is there to serve, never to lord it over. In as far as we are leaders, we are here to serve. We have gotten it wrong. Somehow we believe that when we get a little elevation, everyone who was with us before has to get the full wrath of our rod and our mouth. Why is that?"

“Even parents with children. How often have parents treated children badly, talked down at them, belittled them in public, made them feel less than?

“The first experience that children have is that people who are big make you feel small. Then when they grow big, what will they do? Make people feel small. Is only small people does make people feel small. Big people make people feel big. A real big person makes everyone around them feel big, while a small person will make others feel small because they’re trying to feel bigger.”

Gordon said leaders should ask two questions: Who do I need to serve, and how can I serve them better? He said serious challenges were being created in TT because people do not see themselves as feet-washing people, but as people who need to lord it over others.