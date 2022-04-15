Al-Rawi acts as AG while Armour is away

Faris Al-Rawi. File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

Attorney General Reginald Armour is out of the country less than a month after he was appointed as the second highest Cabinet minister.

Newsday was told his predecessor Faris Al-Rawi will be act in the position until Armour returns. Al-Rawi, government officials said, has been acting from as early as Tuesday.

Up to 7 pm on Friday there was no word from any of the two ministries on when the acting appointment started, for how long it would last and the reason for Armour’s absence from the country.

Newsday called and messaged both men but got no response.

Armour was appointed AG on March 16 in a Cabinet reshuffle. Al-Rawi was removed as AG and appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.