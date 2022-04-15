A salute to our patriots

THE EDITOR: As we return to normalcy following the pandemic, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salutes the million plus patriots of our country for their combined efforts resulting in the desired outcome.

All of our frontline workers, essential services, corporate citizens, various groups and associations have rallied to the cause.

Today we who form that overwhelming majority of citizens can feel justifibly proud for having been our brother’s keepers, despite the great sacrifices we had to bear.

We see this as the ultimate sacrifce and demonstration of patriotism. That we were prepared to go hungry, lose our income yet enduring is highly commendable.

The State, with support from churches and various corporate citizens (too many to mention), was able to reach out to the needy.

The many employers and business enterprises that “took a beating" yet kept their staff paid have demonstrated tremendous faith and appreciation of their employees who served them so well for so long and will feel an even greater commitment on returning to work.

We lived our national motto, Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve, and in a truly noble cause.

The organisation takes the oppotunity to greet our citizens of various faiths on the concurrent Ramadan and Easter events.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

on behalf of POT