Women Warriors rally around goalkeeper Kimika Forbes after tough outing...

TT senior women's goalkeeper Kimika Forbes (L) is greeted by Tobago West MP and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe following the Concacaf World Cup qualifier between TT and Guyana, on Tuesday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. The match ended 2-2. - via Tobago West MP Facebook

HEAD coach of the TT women’s senior football team Kenwyne Jones said the team rallied around goalkeeper Kimika Forbes and pulled off a draw in the Concacaf Women’s Championship Qualification match on Tuesday. The custodian had a tough outing in goal which almost led to TT missing out on a spot in the next round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.

TT scored in second-half stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw against Guyana at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, which was enough to qualify for the Concacaf Women’s Championship later this year.

The match between TT and Guyana was played in front of a lively crowd as the stadium was approximately 80 per cent full.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine were among those in attendance.

Forbes made two errors which both led to goals by Guyana.

“They (TT) at home...they are playing in front of their hometown, their home crowd, there is a lot of emotion,” Jones said after the match. “The game had a lot of ebbs and flows. Of course, she (Forbes) had a couple mistakes that led to goals, but in the end, what she found out is that her team has her back and they fought to the end.”

Sydney Cummings gave Guyana the lead in the 45th minute after a Forbes blunder.

A free-kick from the right side was floated into the box and Forbes ran out to collect the ball. Forbes, with a few players surrounding her, failed to hold on to a fairly comfortable catch at the top of the six-yard box. After a goalmouth scramble, Cummings converted from one yard out.

In the 48th minute, Asha James converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after Maria-Frances Serrant was fouled. In the 82nd minute, a tame free-kick from Cummings gave Guyana the lead.

Forbes got in position to collect the low free-kick, but could not hold on to the ball and it trickled into the goal.

In the dying stages, experienced player Lauryn Hutchinson equalized to earn TT a draw and a place in the next phase of the World Cup campaign.

During the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, Forbes made a blunder against Ecuador at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo which was a costly mistake as TT did not qualify for the World Cup.

Forbes thanked her teammates for the support following their 2-2 draw against Guyana.

Forbes wrote on Facebook, “I never felt so much anxiety in my life since playing football. My team you all had my back and we never gave up. I knew it was never going to be easy. Moving forward we have work to be done, but I thank God for small mercies. We have endured a lot to get to this stage, but nevertheless, the job is not done for we have work to do.”

Forbes, who is Tobagonian, thanked the fans for turning up.

“TOBAGO, TOBAGO thanks so much, thank you (for) being there for us. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. (Thank you) TTFA (TT Football Association), Mr Kenwyne Jones for going all out to ensure that (the match) was played in the sister isle, your staff. Thank you Shamfa Cudjoe MP Tobago West - what to say, I can’t thank you enough for the help and support.” Kimika’s sister Karyn and James are also Tobagonian.

Speaking more about the importance of the match, Jones said playing a crucial match at home led to emotions being high.

“I just think that our team as I tried to stress so much over the last couple of days that we play the game and not the occasion. I think in the end getting to this point and the journey that they have been on so far the occasion got the better of them for a little bit.”

Jones commended the “team spirit” and “never-say-die attitude” to equalise.