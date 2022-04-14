WASA repairs in Cocorite cause gridlock traffic

Drivers try to navigate the gridlock traffic at the Roxy roundabout in St James on Thursday as WASA workers repaired a broken water line on the Western Main Road in Cocorite on Thursday. - PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

Repairs to a ruptured 16-inch water pipeline along the Western Main Road in Cocorite on Thursday left hundreds of drivers and commuters heading east into Port of Spain and west into Diego Martin and other areas frustrated.

For hours, people endured gridlock traffic as workers from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) worked to get the line repaired near the Peake’s gas station on the west-bound lane.

The work was hampered by the presence of a live high-voltage underground electrical line.

In its update at 6.16 pm on Thursday, WASA said the repairs were completed and the water supply was restored at 5 pm. The authority said it may take up to 24 hours for the system to pressurise for the water supply to normalise to some affected areas.

Rehabilitation work on the roadway was expected to be completed by 8 pm.