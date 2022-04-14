Tobago eager for more sporting action

Trinidad and Tobago captain Karyn Forbes interacts with a fan after a 2-2 draw with Guyana at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tuesday. Photo source: Shamfa Cudjoe FB page

Secretary of Community Development, Youth and Sport at the Tobago House of Assembly Terance Baynes is eager to see more major sporting events in Tobago after a strong turnout on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet.

The venue, which can hold approximately 7,000 people, was almost at capacity as TT scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser to keep their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign alive. The match ended 2-2.

TT needed at least a draw to qualify for the Concacaf Women’s Championships later this year.

Asked if he would like to see more sporting events, including Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches, held in Tobago, Baynes said, “Certainly. I think we are trying in the division to shine more light on sport in general, in all the disciplines.”

It was the first competitive game the TT women’s football team played in Tobago.

Three Tobagonians are in the team, including captain Karyn Forbes, goalkeeper Kimika Forbes and midfielder Asha James.

The proper maintenance of sporting facilities locally has been an issue in the past.

Baynes said efforts will be made to keep the standard of facilities in Tobago high.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that our facilities are in (the best) state, so that the kind of activities that can be had there would go on without any problem.”

Baynes said, “I was surprised at the turnout, but at the same time I understand all that we are coming out off – any activity like that is going to attract a tremendous amount of excitement.”

Baynes urged everyone to continue being safe as covid19 remains a health threat.

“I think in the midst of all this, we still have to be extremely cautious and that might be a mammoth task, all things being equal, but still we have to try our best to remain as safe as we can under the circumstances.”

Baynes described the match as a “good day at the office.”

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, who showed up to support the team, thanked the fans in a Facebook page.

“I was extremely pleased to see the stadium filled with Trinbagonian fans who were all eager to support our ladies,” Cudjoe said.

Cudjoe was satisfied that the match was played in Tobago and thanked those involved.

“It’s a pleasure to work alongside the TTFA (TT Football Association) to bring this game to Tobago for the first time. To coach Kenwyne Jones, you continue to inspire me with the quality of play and consistency that you instil in the team. Thank you also to SportTT (Sport Company of TT) and Caribbean Airlines for adding to the success of this venture.”

Cudjoe congratulated the women’s footballers and made special mention of the Tobago players.

“To my national team, I am immensely proud of you. I was especially happy to see my Tobago ladies Karyn Forbes, Kimika Forbes and Asha James. Each of you played with your heart and represented this country well. We thank you and we salute you. Best wishes as the journey to the 2023 FIFA World Cup continues. I am confident in your abilities, go with God.

“As a country, I’m proud to say that we have safely returned to play. I look forward to more action and more support for our sportsmen and women.”

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who also took time to attend, said on Facebook, “Great game tonight. It feels great to be outside with so many of you. Hopefully the worst is behind us. Tobago is the place to be for Easter. Remember to stay safe everyone.”

After the match, Jones thanked Tobago for showing up in their thousands.

“I want to thank the public of Tobago for coming out and supporting these ladies as they did tonight,” Jones said. “Obviously the emotion got a bit of the team today, but we are happy that we able to play in front of them and for them to support us in the way that they did and we are forever so thankful for that.”