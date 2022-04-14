Sewa TT in Good Friday clothes donation drive

A notice on the Sewa TT website giving information on its clothes donation drive which takes place on Good Friday at the NCIC Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas. -

NON Governmental Organisation (NGO) Sewa International TT is holding a clothes donation drive on Good Friday at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

Sewa TT, in a press release on Thursday, said it is inviting people in need to its 3rd clothing recycle drive.

Over the past month, the organisation collected 25,000 pieces of clothing which it will be donated to people in need.

Collection will be at the NCIC's nagar on between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm. This will be on a first come first serve basis as there are limited supplies.

The donated clothes have been sorted, SEWA TT said, by its dedicated team of volunteers in a department store layout for ease of selection of useful pieces.

Because the covid19 pandemic is still around, the organisation will only be allowing one person per household to enter the distribution area.

"We understand that many families are experiencing additional strain at this time and each person will be allowed up to 25 pieces of clothing with an approximate value of over $2,500. There will be no exceptions to the rules and all protocols will be observed," the release said.