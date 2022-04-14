People before politics, please

THE EDITOR: A former Minister of Works and Transport once said, “WASA stands for War Against Smooth Asphalt.”

Almost a decade later, the utility company is about to embark on a road rehabilitation project across the country and the knee-jerk reaction of the Opposition is to call it a political gimmick even before work begins.

It’s one thing to play to your political base. It’s a whole other story when the end result is mischief. You see, nothing is wrong with MP Barry Padarath asking for accountability in the award of contracts and a list of roads to be repaired. But if the information is being sought to make a case of “geographical discrimination,” then the MP is being disingenuous.

Padarath should say whether he has written to WASA indicating the roads to be repaired in his constituency. If he hasn’t, then this is a perfect example of where playing politics is more important than addressing the needs of the people he represents.

Also, as I recall, WASA has since said it was only in February that 16 per cent of the population received a 24/7 water supply. Currently, 36 per cent of customers receive a 24/7supply. Under the Community Water Improvement Programme, 64 per cent of the population receives water at least four times a week.

Several areas across the country have benefitted under this programme. At least one Opposition MP has publicly praised WASA and Minister Marvin Gonzales for work done thus far. Perhaps Padarath should have a conversation with his parliamentary colleague and he’d learn of the improvements to the water supply in the Cumuto/Manzanilla area.

The approach cannot be for the Opposition to always find fault with projects to be undertaken by the Government, especially if the people are the ones set to benefit. No one enjoys driving on a road filled with potholes. No one enjoys going days or weeks without water.

For the number of areas protesting poor roads and a lack of water, one would have expected this road rehabilitation programme to be welcomed news.

ZACK BOLAND

via e-mail