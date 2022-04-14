Paying for following regulations

THE EDITOR: During the height of the pandemic I gave birth to my daughter. We were told how dangerous the pandemic was and how much we must avoid contact with people outside our home.

Having a newborn that we were made to believe was even more vulnerable necessitates extra care in terms of how we move about so as not to become liable to catching and spreading covid19.

Now that life is returning to some level of normalcy, I visited the office for registering births and is now finding that I am being penalised for obeying the regulations. I am told that since it was not done during the normal registration period I have to pay to get an affidavit to say that it was covid19 season and life and movement were not normal.

Is this the normal procedure? Why is there no consideration or understanding of the limitations of the period? Had I disobeyed the regulations, I would have been charged. I followed the regulations and I am being charged. Is this normal or was I given irrelevant information?

I would appreciate some help in knowing what options I have, please.

KIA MCINTOSH

via e-mail