No leads in Marabella shooting death of evangelist

Evangelist Kerwin Davis. -

The police do not have any leads yet in Monday night's shooting death of evangelist Kerwin Davis in Marabella.

Davis, 48, who lived at Plaisance Park in Pointe-a-Pierre, was shot dead in his car at Jack Street in Marabella.

He was a member of the St Ann’s Healing School— a Spiritual Baptist organisation formerly in Marabella. He also worked as a fabricator.

A masked gunman walked in front of the car as he was about to drive off and opened fire, hitting him. He died on the spot.

Two female relatives, 73 and 52, in the car got out and ran to safety. The killer ran off through a nearby track.

He had just finished officiating at the 40-day prayer service for his father Anthony Davis, 78, who died on March 2.

The murder was the third death in the family within weeks as Davis’ only brother Kevin Davis, 35, died two weeks after Anthony from a rare illness.

A relative recalled that about 14 years ago, Davis’ sister Antoinette, 27, died from complications from her pregnancy.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

WPC Bickram of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.